People protest against the government, over the controversial Covid-19 vaccinations of several figures close to power ahead of their turn, in the Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The streets of Buenos Aires on Saturday were the epicenter of nationwide protests against the Argentinian administration in the midst of a 'VIP vaccine' scandal after it emerged that dozens of people, including ministers and government representatives, skipped the queue.

Protests took place in several parts of the country, the largest of them in the capital, where the protesters packed the emblematic Plaza de Mayo, in front of the presidential office Casa Rosada, and other areas of the city center. EFE-EPA