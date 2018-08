Actress and film director Asia Argento on Tuesday "strongly" denied accusations of abuse leveled at her by actor Jimmy Bennett and said that she was "deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false" that has been published about her.

Argento, one of the pioneers of the #MeToo movement, allegedly came to an extrajudicial agreement with the former child actor who had accused her of sexually abusing him when he was underage, The New York Times reported Monday.