Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a eulogy before the casket of the late Sen. John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Matt York/**POOL**

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a eulogy before the casket of the late Sen. John McCain at the North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix on Aug. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Matt York/**POOL**

The late Sen. John McCain was bade farewell by his fellow Arizonans on Thursday and hailed as a "true American hero" in an emotional religious service in Phoenix that was brought to a close with the classic Frank Sinatra number "My Way" - the theme chosen by the senator himself for that moment - as the lawmaker's casket began its journey to Washington.

Some 3,500 people attended the ceremony at the North Baptist Church, according to local media, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who referred to the Republican as "a brother" and emphasized that "John's story is the American story, grounded in respect and decency, basic fairness, the intolerance for the abuse of power."