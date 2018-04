Photograph provided Apr. 25, 2018 of Saguaro National Park chief ranger, Ray O'Neill, as he inserts a microchip into a cactus in Tucson, Arizona, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gary Williams

Saguaro National Park, in southwest Arizona, is fitting its emblematic cactus with microchips in an effort to deter theft.

"We know that people have stolen our saguaros in the past," the park's chief ranger, Ray O'Neil, told EFE. "People who do landscaping and who know they can sell them. A small saguaro between three and five feet tall can fetch up to $300."