A former Marine and Vietnam veteran - Jose Cordero Torres - pays his respects to the late Sen. John McCain as his body lies in state in the Arizona capitol in Phoenix on Aug. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jae C. Hong/POOL

Arizonans on Wednesday bade farewell to Sen. John McCain in a ceremony in the state capitol rotunda attended by Gov. Doug Ducey, the late senator's relatives, politicians and many members of the public.

On Wednesday morning, McCain's body was transferred from the A.L. Moore Grimshaw-Mortuary chapel in Phoenix to the capitol, where the casket, covered in a US flag, was escorted by an honor guard from the Arizona National Guard.