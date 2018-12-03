The Chasely Apartments Hotel in Auchenflower in which two armed people are believed to be holed up in Brisbane, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A resident of the Chasely Apartments Hotel in Auchenflower looks out of his balcony, in the same building in which two armed gunmen are believed to be hiding in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A police officer is seen outside the Chasely Apartments Hotel in Auchenflower in which two armed people are believed to be holed up in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two armed men were holed up in an apartment building on Monday after a shot was fired at police in Brisbane, Australia.

The area in Auchenflower suburb was on lockdown with all surrounding areas cordoned off.