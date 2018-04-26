Armenia's ascendant opposition figurehead, who led vast street protests that eventually forced the resignation of the nation's prime minister, on Thursday called for demonstrations to be temporarily halted to maintain order while the parliamentary speaker announced the date for a leadership debate.

Massive street demonstrations led by activist and politician Nikol Pashinyan brought about the ousting of Serzh Sargsyan who had controversially taken on the role of Prime Minister in a move deemed a power grab by many, but now the opposition force sought calm in a bid to lay the groundwork for a political solution to the discord in the Caucasus nation.