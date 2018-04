Armenian soldiers march with protestors during anti-government protests accusing the Armenian Prime Minister of corruption and authoritarian rule in Yerevan, Armenia, Apr 23, 2018. EFE- EPA/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

People attend anti-government protests accusing the Armenian Prime Minister of corruption and authoritarian rule in Yerevan, Armenia, Apr 23 2018. EFE-EPA/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Lebanese of Armenian descent carry placards as they march on the main highway to mark the 103rd anniversary of the mass killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915, in Beirut, Lebanon, Apr 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A girl takes a selfie with her mother during a protest to mark the 103rd anniversary of the mass killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915, in Beirut, Lebanon, Apr 23, 2018. The total death toll is estimated between 800,000 and 1.5 million. EFE- EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The president of Armenia, its acting prime minister and other high-ranking government and ecclesiastical authorities officially paid a visit Tuesday to a memorial dedicated to the victims of what has become known as the country's 1915 genocide.

Armenia's new President Armen Sarkissian flanked by acting P.M. Karen Karapetyan visited the eternal flame at Tsitsernakaberd (Swallows' Fortress) where the Armenian genocide memorial and eternal flame stand.