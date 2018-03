Former Armenian Prime Minister in 1996-1997, Armen Sargsyan (front) attends a session of Armenian National Assembly ( Armenian parliament) in Yerevan, Armenia, Mar 2 2018.EFE- EPA/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

A former Armenian prime minister and candidate of the ruling Republican Party on Friday was chosen by the national assembly as Armenia's new president.

Armen Sarkissian, 64, had accepted in January the offer made by Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia's incumbent president, to become the ruling Republican Party's nominee in the first presidential elections since the country's major constitutional reform in 2015.