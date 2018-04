Serzh Sargsyan attends the opening of the World Food India Congress 2017 in New Delhi, India, Nov. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Armenian soldiers march with protesters during anti-government protests accusing the Armenian Prime Minister of corruption and authoritarian rule in Yerevan, Armenia, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

The prime minister and former president of Armenia announced his resignation on Monday as the country was rocked by huge protests organized by the opposition.

In a statement, Serzh Sargsyan said there were several different solutions to the current situation, but that he did not accept any of them so he would be stepping down.