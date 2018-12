An Armenian woman leaves a voting booth during the snap parliamentary elections in the polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Candidate from 'My Step' alliance and acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan casts his ballot to vote in snap parliamentary elections at a polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Candidate from 'My Step' alliance and acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan casts his ballot to vote in snap parliamentary elections at a polling station in Yerevan, Armenia, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN

Armenia's My Step Alliance led by acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan won the country's snap parliamentary election held on Dec. 9, winning 70.43 percent of the votes, according to the Central Election Commission on Monday.

With 100 percent of the votes counted, the ruling Republican Party of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan only achieved 4.70 percent, failing to exceed the 5 percent threshold necessary to enter parliament.