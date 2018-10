Police officers inspect an armored van transporting money and valuables that was assaulted near Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, Oct 19, 2018. According to media reports, police state that around 7.30 hrs, the armored van transporting money was blocked by two cars at Schillingstrasse, near Alexanderplatz. The perpetrators, reportedly wearing masks, broke into the van and fled with the loot in two cars. During their escape, a police car chasing them was shot at. The robbers managed to escape. EFE-EPA/ CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin police on Friday were searching for the perpetrators of an alleged armed robbery carried out against an armored van transporting money and valuables in the heart of the German capital.

Two vehicles blocked an armored van belonging to a secure currency and cash logistics company near the central Alexanderplatz and the suspects burst open its rear doors, according to a police statement.