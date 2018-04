Protesters stand next to a burning tire during the fourth day of demonstrations in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Several people help a man after he was sprayed with pepper spray by riot police during the fourth day of demonstrations in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A young woman holds up a Nicaraguan national flag with a message that reads Patria Libre (Homeland Free) during the fourth day of demonstrations in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A 'Tree of life', symbol of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), is felled by protesters during the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations against social security reforms in Managua, Nicaragua, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The armed forces of Nicaragua said on Saturday soldiers have been deployed across the country as anti-government protests, that until now has killed at least 25 people, continued to roil the country.

The army issued a statement saying its soldiers have been deployed across the country to protect "strategic targets," and called for dialogue to address the growing unrest in the country over a set of new social security measures.