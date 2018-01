Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement patrol an area after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A Yemeni army commander on Tuesday denounced that the southern separatists were not complying with a ceasefire agreed to with Yemen's Saudi Arabia-backed government forces.

Lieutenant General Mahran al-Qubati said in a statement that government forces and their Saudi allies were committed to the ceasefire and had withdrawn troops from all positions in Aden, the disputed provisional capital, but that separatists had not done the same.