Army Gen. Walter Bragg Netto, who took command of security in Rio de Janeiro following a government decision to intervene in Brazil's most iconic state, dismissed Tuesday the idea that the military plans a permanent occupation of the local shantytowns, the haunt of armed gangs.

"There are no plans for any permanent occupations," the military commander told his first press conference, during which he gave few details about the operations his troops will carry out to halt the crime wave that has been the scourge of this state since the 2016 Olympic Games.