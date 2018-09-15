Streets are flooded in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018, shortly after Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 storm. EPA-EFE

Nearly 1 million customers in the southeastern United States are still without electricity on Saturday as a result of Florence, which roared ashore near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm.

Florence is currently moving slowly (four kilometers/hour) toward the west across eastern South Carolina but its effects are particular noticeable in North Carolina, where more than 780,000 people are still without power, according to regional emergency management officials.