Honduran migrants wash themselves during another day of crossing to the United States in Mapastepec, Chiapas, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Honduras migrants begin another day of traveling towards the US from town of Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Maria de la Luz Ascencio

Some 150 Honduran migrants, who had decided not to continue in the United States-bound caravan that left on Oct. 13, returned to their country on Wednesday in a Federal Police plane from Mexico, an official source said.

Ana Garcia, the first lady of Honduras, in a Twitter message confirmed the arrival of the migrants, including around 50 children, from Mexico.