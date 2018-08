Residents walk a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows an image acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on board the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) satellite of Typhoon Cimaron approaching Japan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Around 200 flights were canceled in Japan Thursday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Cimaron in the western part of the country, accompanied by strong winds and rain.

Western Japan has already been battered by intense rainfall that left more than 200 dead in July.