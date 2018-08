People survey the damage caused to their shops after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

Afghan security forces stand guard on a road after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SAYED MUSTAFA

Around 250 civilians have been killed in Taliban offensive against Ghazni, UN says

Around 250 civilians have died in the Taliban offensive against the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni, according to a preliminary count by the Afghan Red Crescent Society, released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Friday.

A week after the start of the offensive against the city, security forces were still carrying out a clearance operation in the outskirts and along the main access road to the city.