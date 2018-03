An undated handout photo made available on Mar. 23, 2018 by UNICEF shows workers unloading supplies, for earthquake affected areas, at an airport in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE/THOMAS NYBO/UNICEF/HANDOUT EPA-EFE/THOMAS NYBO/UNICEF/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available on Mar. 23, 2018 by UNICEF shows ten-year-old Stanton standing in the ruins of his home in Daga, Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE/THOMAS NYBO/UNICEF/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available on Mar. 23, 2018 by UNICEF shows families resting at a temporary shelter in Pimaga, Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE/THOMAS NYBO/UNICEF/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available on Mar. 23, 2018 by UNICEF shows supplies, for earthquake affected areas, being transported at an airport in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE/THOMAS NYBO/UNICEF/HANDOUT EPA-EFE/THOMAS NYBO/UNICEF/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available on Mar. 23, 2018 by UNICEF shows ten-year-old Abel Jeffery sitting amongst the rubble of a building in Mendi, Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE/JAMES MEPHAM/UNICEF/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Around 270,000 people are still in need of urgent humanitarian aid in Papua New Guinea, almost one month after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the country and killed more than 100 people, the United Nations said Friday.

The government and humanitarian organizations are working to send aid to remote areas, some of which continue to be cut-off due to the damage to infrastructure and landslides caused by the Feb. 26 earthquake and its more than 150 aftershocks.