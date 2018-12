Nearly 30 million babies around the world are born either premature or too small or become sick after birth and needs specialized care to survive every year, according to a report released in New Delhi on Thursday.

The report, prepared by organizations such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), said by 2030 the lives of 2.9 million women, stillborns and newborns in 81 countries can be saved with smarter strategies such as same health care teams for both mother and baby.