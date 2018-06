A handout photo made available by the UNICEF shows families fleeing escalating violence in Daraa sitting near temporary tents on the southwestern borders of Syria, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA AL-FAQIR

At least eight civilians, including three minors, were killed by pro-government bombings in southern Syria, a region of the war-torn nation that has seen a surge in violence in recent days, according to activists Wednesday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, some 80 aerial attacks struck the region of Deraa, one of the final armed opposition outposts in the south of Syria.