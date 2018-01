Filipino villagers ride a rickshaw at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino children attend a Moday flag raising ceremony at a school at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino villager maneuvers on a makeshift bridge at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino children attends a Moday flag raising ceremony at a school at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino villagers rest inside a shanty at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino villager looks on at the foot of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A view of the rumbling Mayon Volcano in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated so far as the Mayon volcano in eastern Philippines continues to be on hazardous eruption alert despite a reduction in its activity in recent hours, Philippine authorities said Monday.

Mayon, which has been intensely active since Jan. 13 and in the past one week has erupted five to 10 times a day, has not erupted since late Sunday.