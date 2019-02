Maria Ressa (C), CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, speaks to media after posting bail on her cyber libel case at a local court in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALECS ONGCAL

The arrest of renowned Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was released on bail on Thursday, on libel charges has led to widespread criticism by the global press and international human rights organizations.

Ressa, who is the chief executive officer of news website Rappler, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with cyber libel for a 2012 article published by the news outlet, which is known to be fiercely critical of President Rodrigo Duterte.