Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) reacts while leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A replica of luxury yacht 'Equanimity' own by Jho Low is seen during #TangkapPencuri (Nab A Thief) rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) reacts during press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Singapore confirmed on Friday that arrest warrants had been issued for Malaysian financier Jho Low following investigations into alleged money laundering offences in connection with funds diverted from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund.

Jho Low is considered to be a key figure in the corruption case investigating the diversion of state funds from 1MBD, which has also implicated former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.