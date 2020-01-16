Vietnamese authorities have launched a campaign of arrests and social media censorship to quash criticism following land dispute clashes that resulted in four deaths, Amnesty International said Thursday.
According to the human rights non-profit, the Communist regime stepped up repression after the police operation last week in Dong Tam, a village on the outskirts of Hanoi, where residents are engaged in a long-standing dispute over the lease of land to military-owned company Viettel, the largest telecommunications service provider in the country. EFE-EPA