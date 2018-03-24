Police examine the inside of a vehicle as they raid the suspected gunman's apartment in Carcassonne, France, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

A friend of the alleged assailant who barricaded himself in a supermarket in France having taken hostages, killing at least three, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in what authorities have termed a terror attack, judiciary sources told EFE on Saturday.

On Friday, a gunman entered a Super U supermarket in the southern town of Trebes and took several hostages, leading to a tense stand-off that left several people dead, including a police officer who volunteered to replace one of the captives, and ended with security officials killing the alleged assailant.