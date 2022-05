People visit the preview of the TEFAF fair at the historic Park Avenue Armory building in Manhattan, in New York, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/Nora Quintanilla

A person observes works of African classical art exhibited in the space of the Bernard Dulon gallery, during the preview of the TEFAF fair at the historic Park Avenue Armory building in Manhattan, in New York, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/Nora Quintanilla

People walk in front of the work "Figure with Banner" (1978) by Roy Lichtenstein during the preview of the TEFAF fair at the historic Park Avenue Armory building in Manhattan, in New York, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/Nora Quintanilla

Art dealers and collectors arrived in New York City on Thursday for The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) fair, the most exclusive in the market and which leads the industry's convention season in the Big Apple.

The young New York edition of TEFAF precedes the veteran event in Maastricht, Netherlands, and was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until next Tuesday it will welcome more than 91 galleries from around the world loaded with thousands of art pieces worth millions of dollars.