The Artemis I rocket on Aug. 15, 2022, began its slow journey from the assembly building to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, from where it will lift off for the Moon on Aug. 29. EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The huge rocket that will carry the unmanned Artemis I mission into space arrived Wednesday morning at its launch pad in Cape Canaveral, from where it will lift off for the Moon on Aug. 29.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion capsule poised on top of it arrived at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center at 7:30 am after being transferred from the assembly hangar elsewhere in the Florida coastal complex, a slow and careful journey that took about 10 hours.