Thai workers wash dust off a sidewalk to help ease the effects of pollution in Bangkok, Jan.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Thai worker sprays water to wash dust off the streets, trees, bridges, and expressways to help ease the effects of pollution in Bangkok, Jan.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Artificial rain helped improve air quality in Bangkok even as pollution levels remain above safe limits prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), official sources said Wednesday.

Earlier during the week, the air quality index (AQI) in Bangkok had climbed to 161, classified unhealthy and potentially harmful to vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems.