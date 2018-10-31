The defaced tomb of former military dictator Francisco Franco after an artist daubed it in red paint, in San Lorenzo del Escorial, Spain, Oct. 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/PEDRO ARMESTRE

A Spanish artist was arrested on Wednesday after daubing the tombstone of the country's brutal former right-wing military dictator Francisco Franco with red paint, according to a source in the Church-run mausoleum built in his honor.

Sculptor Enrique Tenreiro walked into the granite-hewn basilica at the Valley of the Fallen – a colossal monument located in the mountainous countryside outside Madrid that was built by Republican political prisoners after the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) – during morning mass, knelt next to the dictator's tomb, splashed paint over it and used a brush to write a quick message before being apprehended by security guards.