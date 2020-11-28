A historic peaceful protest held by more than 300 Cuban artists and intellectuals outside the Ministry of Culture in Havana culminated early Saturday with an unprecedented agreement to hold discussions with the government.
Artist protest in Cuba leads to talks with government
Policemen and state security agents (with their backs turned) prevent a group of people from reaching the peaceful protest in support of the evicted strikers, in front of the Ministry of Culture, on Saturday, in Havana, Cuba. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora
Young artists sing during the peaceful protest in support of the evicted strikers, in front of the Ministry of Culture, on Saturday, in Havana, Cuba. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa
Several young people sing during the peaceful protest in support of the evicted strikers, in front of the Ministry of Culture, on Saturday, in Havana, Cuba. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora
