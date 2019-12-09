Thousands turned out on Dec. 8, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia, for a huge and peaceful anti-government protest march and 6-hour concert by dozens of musical performers and groups. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Around 40 Colombian singers and bands joined their talents on Sunday for a series of musical performances in support of the social protests against the government of Ivan Duque with thousands filling the streets of Bogota under the slogan "A song for Colombia on the street."

Under a brilliant sun, thousands turned out for more than six hours of rhythms and singing ranging from the Caribbean style of Adriana Lucia to the rock of Doctor Krapula and La Derecha at a lively festival that lasted until the late afternoon when a rainstorm dampened the festivities in the final stretch of the concert.