Puerto Rican singers Bad Bunny (L-up), Resident (L-down) and Ricky Martin (R-down) participate in a massive demonstration against the Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

A protester holds a portrait of Ricardo Rosello during a demonstration against the Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

People attend a demonstration against the Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

People attend a demonstration against the Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rican singers Bad Bunny (L, top), Resident (2-L, bottom) and Ricky Martin (R, bottom) participate in a demonstration against the Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Thousands of people, including artists such as Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Residente, Tommy Torres and Oscar-winner Benicio del Toro, on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico after a private chat containing homophobic comments was leaked, triggering a severe political crisis on the island.

The protest began at the Capitolio in San Juan, where people of all ages and professions carried Puerto Rican flags and banners calling for Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation.