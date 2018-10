Visitors observe a painting that is part of an exhibit of artwork confiscated from Javier Duarte, an imprisoned former governor of the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The exhibit in the port city of Veracruz was inaugurated on Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Victoria

Visitors observe works that are part of an exhibit of art confiscated from Javier Duarte, an imprisoned former governor of the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The exhibit in the port city of Veracruz was inaugurated on Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Victoria

Cultural authorities in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz have inaugurated an exhibit of artwork confiscated from an imprisoned former governor, including a lithograph attributed to Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero.

Javier Duarte, who has denied being the owner of those works, governed Veracruz from 2010 to 2016; he was arrested in 2017, convicted of organized crime and diverting money and sentenced to nine years behind bars.