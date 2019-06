A man refills a bottle of water, his only way of procuring the resource since he is not connected to the distribution network, in the city of Udaipur, in the west of India, Jun. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Indira Guerrero

A young worker refills barrels of water that will be given to people who do not have access to the distribution network, in Udaipur, in western India, Jun. 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Indira Guerrero

Unending queues for filling up vessels with water from tanker trucks has become part of the landscape in the southern Indian city of Chennai, which has been facing a severe water crisis for many weeks.

Other big Indian cities such as the capital New Delhi are also facing the threat of similar water crises in the peak of summer and with a heatwave in progress.