Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) arrives at the conference center in the third day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British Prime Minister Theresa May's arch rival Boris Johnson laid out a challenge to her leadership, touting his credentials to become the UK's next leader amid a deep rift within the Conservative Party over the government's approach to Brexit, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

At the annual conference of the Conservative Party, to which both Johnson and May belong, Johnson repeatedly attacked the prime minister's plan for quitting the European Union.