Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

The prime minister of Australia on Sunday said that the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missiles program would be discussed at the ASEAN-Australia summit underway in Sydney.

Malcolm Turnbull was addressing the plenary session of the Special Summit, which in addition to discussing issues of regional security, will also focus on trade, business and education.