ASEAN Secretary-General Jock Hoi (C) and his delegation prepare to depart for the Maungdaw township at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region, from the Sittwe Airport in Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

A Myanmar military helicopter carrying Lim Jock Hoi, the ASEAN Secretary-General and his delegation, takes off for Maungdaw township at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border from the Sittwe Airport, Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

The Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations visited Myanmar on Monday after a failed attempt to repatriate thousands of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh last month.

Lim Jock Hoi and his delegation landed in the morning at the Sittwe Airport in restive Rakhine state in western Myanmar, from where hundreds of thousands of members of the Rohingya minority fled last year to escape a military crackdown after rebel militants attacked security outposts.