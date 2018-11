Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's speech during the 21st ASEAN-China Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the 21st ASEAN-China Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wave as they pose for a group photograph during the 21st ASEAN-China Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Chinese prime minister on Wednesday discussed a proposed code of conduct for trade through the South China Sea.

The code of conduct, whose first draft is expected be ready by next year before coming into effect in 2021, will serve to iron out differences over trade and territorial disputes between China and the 10-nation regional bloc.