(L-R) Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines Foreign Affairs Acting Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi pose for a picture during the opening ceremony, at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said Friday it was "deeply disappointed" at the "limited progress" and "lack of commitment" of Myanmar's military junta to the Five-Point Consensus agreed upon more than a year ago to mitigate the crisis its coup has caused in the country.

In a joint statement during the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Phnom Penh, to which Myanmar's military regime was not invited, the representatives of the bloc's other nine nations expressed "concerns over the prolonged political crisis in the country, including the execution of four opposition activists" last week.