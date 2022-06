ASEAN special envoy for Myanmar began his second visit to the country Wednesday, without permission to meet jailed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, who took office at the beginning of the year, seeks to promote the implementation of the five points of consensus reached in April 2021 between the Southeast Asia leaders and Myanmar’s coupmaker. He said he aims to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis unleashed by the February 2021 coup.