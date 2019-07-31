Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai speaks during the Plenary Session at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

ASEAN Foreign Ministers (L-R) Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei's Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dayang Emaleen Abdul Rahman Teo, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The foreign ministers of the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations began a summit in the Thai capital on Wednesday, where they will discuss the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea and trade tensions, among other issues.

The ASEAN foreign ministers will hold talks until Saturday and will also meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as well as those of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Peru and the European Union.