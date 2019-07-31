The foreign ministers of the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations began a summit in the Thai capital on Wednesday, where they will discuss the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea and trade tensions, among other issues.
The ASEAN foreign ministers will hold talks until Saturday and will also meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as well as those of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Peru and the European Union.