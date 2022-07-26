88 Generation student leader Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy (R), and about 200 National League for Democracy (NLD) members and supporters gather to commemorate Myanmar's 86th independence anniversary of a 1920 strike by Burmese students that is considered the beginning of the country's independence struggle, which culminated in independence from Britain in 1948 at NLD headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar, 14 November 2006 (reissued 26 July 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Phyo Zeya Thaw, former law maker of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, at a regular parliament session at Union Parliament in Naypyitaw, capital of Myanmar, 28 January 2016 (reissued 25 July 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy (R), is welcomed by his wife Nilar Thein and their daughter (L) at Yangon domestic airport in Yangon, Myanmar, 13 January 2012 (reissued 26 July 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday issued notably strong and united condemnation of fellow member Myanmar's execution of four political prisoners.

"ASEAN is extremely troubled and deeply saddened by the execution of four opposition activists, including Phyo Zeyar Thaw, Kyaw Min Yu, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, despite the personal appeal by Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia (…) as well as the appeals of other ASEAN Member States, for the sentences to be reconsidered. This is an issue that ASEAN takes seriously," the statement published by the Cambodian government, which this year hosts the presidency of the bloc, said.