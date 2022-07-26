The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday issued notably strong and united condemnation of fellow member Myanmar's execution of four political prisoners.
"ASEAN is extremely troubled and deeply saddened by the execution of four opposition activists, including Phyo Zeyar Thaw, Kyaw Min Yu, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, despite the personal appeal by Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia (…) as well as the appeals of other ASEAN Member States, for the sentences to be reconsidered. This is an issue that ASEAN takes seriously," the statement published by the Cambodian government, which this year hosts the presidency of the bloc, said.