Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak (C) makes a wish as he celebrates his birthday after the Signing Ceremony of The ASEAN Protocol on Enhanced Dispute Settlement Mechanism of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

ASEAN Economic Ministers pose for group photo after the 18th ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Oct. 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The leaders of the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their allies are on Saturday set to kick off the annual summit of the bloc under the shadow of the ongoing trade war between the United State and China, while a mega 16-nation free trade deal could also be finalized.

US President Donald Trump is skipping the event to be attended among others by prime ministers Li Keqiang of China, Scott Morrison of Australia, and Shinzo Abe of Japan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. EFE-EPA