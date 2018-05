Photographers and journalists are blocked by policemen as they arrest protesters during a rally calling for general election to mark the fourth anniversary of military coup at Ratchadamnoen Avenue, near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai pro-democracy protesters scuffle with police officers during a clash to arrest the protest leaders in a rally calling for general election to mark the fourth anniversary of military coup at Ratchadamnoen Avenue, near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai pro-democracy protester is arrested by policemen during a rally calling for general election to mark the fourth anniversary of military coup at Ratchadamnoen Avenue, near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai pro-democracy protester leader Nuttaa Mahattana (Back) is escorted by police officers after was arrested during a rally calling for general election to mark the fourth anniversary of military coup at Ratchadamnoen Avenue, near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights on Wednesday urged Thai authorities to release 15 activists, who were recently arrested in Bangkok for participating in pro-democracy protests.

The activists were arrested on Tuesday and were accused of sedition and other charges, including violating a ban on political gathering of more than four persons, disobeying official orders to disperse, and obstructing traffic.