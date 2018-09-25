Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (C) is interviewed in a trial court building as he posts bail for an arrest warrant in Makati City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (2-R) is escorted in a trial court building as he posts bail for an arrest warrant in Makati City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Philippine Senator Antonio Trillanes IV (C), returns to the Senate building to hold a press conference after posting bail for an arrest warrant, in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS MALASIG

A group of lawmakers from southeast Asia has demanded the release of Philippine senator Antonio Trillanes, one of the most vocal critics of the Philippine president, after he was arrested on Tuesday.

ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) called for Trillanes' release after Filipino authorities arrested him on charges of rebellion, three weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte had annulled the amnesty granted to him by his predecessor Benigno Aquino III in cases related to three coup attempts during the last decade.