Reuters' journalists Wa Lone (C, front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C, back) are escorted by police as they leave the court after their first trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights on Friday appealed to governments in Southeast Asia to check growing attacks on press freedom and punish those responsible for killing journalists.

The lawmakers warned that a culture of impunity will result in more attacks against journalists, who play crucial roles in holding power to account and bringing information to the public.