A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) attending the virtual the 24th ASEAN Plus Three Summit as part of the Brunei hosted 39th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Brunei ASEAN Summit Host Photo on 27 October 2021 shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) attending the ASEAN-Australia Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders member? states in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Southeast Asian leaders from the 10-nation bloc commence their three-day virtual ASEAN Summit hosted by Brunei from 26 October 2021 without Myanmarís top general Min Aung Hliang while US President Joe Biden will lead the US-delegation attending the meetings. (Birmania) EFE/EPA/ASEAN SUMMIT 2021 / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government shows a screen displaying Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) along with other ASEAN countries' leaders, excluding Myanmar, as they attend ?the virtual the 1st ASEAN-Australia Summit as part of the Brunei hosted 39th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends virtually during the first ASEAN-Australia Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 27 October 2021. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT