Indian Prime minster Narendra Modi (R) with Myanmar's State counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the ASEAN - India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime minster Narendra Modi (R) and Vietnamese prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shake hands prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the ASEAN - India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime minster Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the ASEAN- India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime minster Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (L) prior to a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Leaders of countries that form the bloc Association of Southeast Asian Nations are set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in a summit to mark 25 years of bilateral ties.

The leaders of the ASEAN countries - Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - have been arriving one by one in the Indian capital to take part in the summit, which is being held on the eve of India's annual Republic Day celebrations.